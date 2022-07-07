FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was known for deceptive tactics during World War II, and it was partly the brainchild of Fort Wayne native Bill Blass.

Now, visitors can get a little glimpse of the famous “Ghost Army” at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum at 2122 O’Day Road.

The ‘Ghost Army’ tank on display at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum.

An inflatable tank is now on display at the pavilion on the Memorial’s grounds.

This 18 foot tank is 10 feet high and 10 feet wide and shows how the German’s were fooled into believing they were facing real tanks in the field during the war.

The tank, as well as an exhibit celebrating Blass’s 100th birthday, can be seen at the museum Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from now until Sept. 27.

Blass, known for being a premier fashion designer, was born and raised in Fort Wayne.

He came up with concepts to confuse opponents during war.

For more information about the exhibit, which is free to the public, visit the Memorial’s website here.