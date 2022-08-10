FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Getz Road, St Joe Center Road, and Washington Road with all experience partial lane closure on Thursday, August 11.

Getz Road will have lane restrictions or intermittent lane closure, as will the intersection of Getz & Illinois, and Getz & Covington. The City of Fort Wayne says these closures are a part of a City of Fort Wayne Resurfacing Project.

Wayne Asphalt will be performing the work on Getz and, weather permitting, is anticipating the road will be fully reopened the same day.

Eastbound St. Joe Center will be closed to traffic east of Maplecrest Road starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. These restrictions are needed for installation of a gas line.

NIPSCO Crews will be performing the work and is anticipating it will be done by 5 a.m. Friday. Morning commute and school traffic should not be affected.

Washington Blvd. between Webster Street and Ewing Street near the Allen County Library will experience lane restrictions so crews can inspect and repair a water line.

Hattersley & Sons, Inc. will perform the work and is anticipating being done within the day.

For more information, you can visit visit trecthefort.org.