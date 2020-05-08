Getting back on track: Decatur boat manufacturer adapts to protect employees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Formula Boats in Decatur stopped working when the stay-at-home order went into effect. Now, employees are working at creating the iconic powerboat, and the owners are working on keeping them healthy.

“There’s been a lot of changes and things going on, a lot of different things we have to do here. But, overall the world, everybody’s ready to get back to normal,” says Linda Bieberich, a 27 year employee at Formula Boats.

For now, normal to Bieberich and her hundreds of co-workers at Formula Boats in Decatur means wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

“Part of making sure we’re safe is we take temperatures of everyone on the way in every morning. We have not had any issues yet,” says Scott Porter, president of Formula Boats.

But that doesn’t mean the Formula Boats team is taking COVID-19 any less serious, and the employees are thankful to be heading back to a safe work environment.

“There’s always people, you see them constantly walking around touching the door knows with the sanitization, keeping it clean. Makes everybody feel a little bit better,” says Darren Lautzenheiser, a 35 year employee at Formula Boats.

Formula Boats stopped production for 6 1/2 weeks. President Scott Porter says during that time, company leaders sat in on a webinar by the National Association of Manufacturers to learn what to do to start back up safely.

Porter says it helps that employees were eager to come back to work, too.

“The long-term benefit for the company was extremely valuable to get back up. You know, I think the unemployment system was taking care of our employees well. But that being said, all businesses eventually have to get back to being a business…the safety is critical for our employees. They come here, they go back home to their families. It’s critical that everybody stays safe and healthy,” says Porter.

Formula Boats will limit visitors to only necessary entrance. Clients will be allowed into the facility. Everyone is subject to a temperature check.