FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tickets are on sale now for the long-awaited Vera Bradley outlet sale at the Memorial Coliseum.

After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shoppers can again browse thousands of designs for purses, backpacks, luggage and more from June 14 -18.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning. Admission costs $6 for shoppers over age 14 on the first three days of the sale, and provides access to the event during a 2.5-hour time slot.

There is no cost to attend the last two days of the sale, during the weekend.

“Early Bird” shoppers who buy tickets by April 3 will get $25 off a purchase of $150 or more at the outlet sale, Vera Bradley said. After April 3, shoppers will receive $10 off a purchase of $100 or more.

Get tickets here.

Here’s the schedule:

Wednesday, June 14 through Friday, June 16

Tickets Required

Session 1: 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Session 2: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Session 3: 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Session 4: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18

No Tickets Required