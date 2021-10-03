Get your steps in with ‘Friends of the Poor’ annual walk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get your steps in Sunday afternoon for a good cause.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne is sponsoring its 5th annual Friends of the Poor Walk Sunday at 1 p.m.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades and Mayor Tom Henry sent off the walkers, who started at Parkview Field, on either a 3-mile or 1.25-mile loop winding through the streets of downtown Fort Wayne.

All proceeds from the Friends of the Poor Walk will go directly to help those living in poverty in

Northeast Indiana.

This year’s walk is sponsored by Hall’s Restaurants.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society respects the dignity of each individual and offers financial, spiritual, and material support with immediate needs such as food, rent, utilities, clothing, furniture, and transportation.

More details on the event are on the Friends of the Poor website.