Get vaccinated at Deer Park Tavern on Saturday, receive $5 in ‘beer bucks’

Anyone who receives their shot will be given 5 ‘beer bucks’ to be used at the pub. Because it is not recommended to drink alcohol the same day you are vaccinated, the reward cannot be used on Saturday.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Deer Park Irish Pub is offering its patrons an opportunity to receive the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna COVID -19 vaccines on Saturday.

“I put it out there and the doctors and the pharmacy said ‘by all means, take it to the streets’ and that’s what we’re doing here at the Deer Park feel to be able to help save lives,” said Tony Henry, the tavern’s owner.

“I’m a firm believer in science. I believe in the vaccine. I think that I’ve been told that for every person that’s vaccinated, you could save the life of three or four other people,” said Henry. “I trust science and I felt this is a great public arena to do such a gesture.”

Three Rivers Pharmacy and Anthony Medical Associates have partnered with Deer Park for the event.

The shot clinic lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Henry at (260) 437-8254 or 437-8254