FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An event downtown Tuesday night aims to strengthen the connection between the community and Fort Wayne Police.

At FWPD’s National Night Out, officers and specialty teams with the police department set up booths at Freimann Square to answer questions about their duties and share tips to prevent crime. Organizers said this is the first time in more than 25 years the event has been held.

Organizers said the first 100 kids at the event can get a free backpack, and many of the booths have free school supplies available.

Kids get the chance to meet Cinderella and the TinCaps’ Mad Ant. There’s also a balloon artist on hand.

Local food trucks are there, including WTFish, Drop it like it’s Tot, WickedGoodCupcakes and Whip & Chill.

Join in on the free event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.