FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tickets are on sale now for Festival of Trees, the annual holiday fundraiser at the Embassy Theatre.

The festival brings in thousands of residents from around northeast Indiana to visit a wonderland of creatively decorated trees in the lobby of the Embassy and its adjoining hotel. Proceeds from the event support the theatre, a nonprofit organization, and its year-round programming.

The 38th annual Festival of Trees is a month away and will last from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30.

Pricing is $10 for adults, $5 for kids between 1 and 12 years old, and children less than 1 year old get in for free. Buy tickets here.

Check out the festival schedule, along with tickets for specific events like Breakfast with Santa, on the theatre’s website.