FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s easy to feel restless at home, on the weekend, and in the winter. A Fort Wayne church put on a free event Saturday to cure that cabin fever.

Cabin Fever Family Fun Day has a full schedule of entertainment for all ages. Activities include balloon twisting, face painting, bounce houses, crafts, refreshments, a toddler zone, a dance party room, and more.

The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Three Rivers Wesleyan Church.