FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next Saturday the city of Fort Wayne will be celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day. The annual Get Green Fest returns to downtown Fort Wayne.

The event is put on by the Ft. Wayne Professional Fire Fighters. Vice-president Kevin Bertram stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. Hear the highlights in the interview above.

Get Green Fest is on Saturday, March 18. The 5-Kilt Walk/Run starts at 9:30 a.m. The last day to register online is on March 16. In-person registration is available at packet pick-up the day before the event. The river greening starts at 11 a.m. at the Carole Lombard Memorial Bridge on Main Street. And Event Tent activities are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., also on Main Street. You can learn more by clicking here.