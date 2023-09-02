AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum will host its returning event the Gatsby Gala Ball to honor the history of the Cord Duesenberg while also providing a trip back in time.

The event is set to begin at 7 p.m. and go on until 11 p.m. with food, drinks, and live music available. The event will happen at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, with the cost of tickets being $35 for a museum member and $50 for non-members.

The event is for those 21 and older. The purchase tickets and learn more information head to Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum’s website.