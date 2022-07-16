FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival, presented by Crush House Entertainment, is on the horizon, and it’s here to support a good cause.

The festival is on July 22 and July 23. This is it’s ninth year. WANE 15’s own Alyssa Ivanson is one of the host’s of the festival this year, along with artist DJ Double K.

The festival is supporting the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.

Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival is the second largest on-water music festival in the U.S.

The festival is looking for donations and volunteers to help with setup and teardown. You can find more information on the festivals website at www.crookedlakesandbarmusicfest.com.

The following artists will be performing at the festival:

Friday

DJ Double K

Mike Dougherty

School of Rock Fort Wayne

906 Band

Cherry Bomb

Phoenix Rising

Saturday

DJ Ruckus

Jason Paul

Aleena York

The Brothers Footman

Clayton Anderson

Los Galaxy

WANE 15’s Taylor King sat down with the festival’s owner Jeb Bartley, Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County president Tracey Floto, and title sponsor with Market Group Real Estate Scott Marker to talk more about the festival.