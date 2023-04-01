FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A local interactive game designed to get you out of the house is challenging you. Beyond the Walls is hosting the event.

Head Game Builder for Beyond the Walls Kristi Drillien stopped by WANE 15 to talk about the Fort Wayne Dog Walk Challenge. You can learn more in the interview above.

Beyond the Walls’ Fort Wayne Dog Walk Challenge is happening all throughout the month of April for Dog Appreciation Month. Prices to participate range between $49-$100, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Humane Fort Wayne during April. You can click here to learn more information.