FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get out of the office for lunch at Friemann Square, where local food trucks will be serving up meals every Thursday throughout the summer.

Enjoy a meal and live entertainment with “Lunch on the Square” for the next 14 weeks starting this Thursday. Head to the event between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each week.

Visit the event’s website for more information.