FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Residents can head to the Allen County Courthouse to get into the Christmas Spirit with Heartland Sings.

Join the Heartland Sings under the Rotunda of the Allen County Courthouse. This is the Heartland Sings 10 anniversary celebrating the holiday season in the historical location.

Performances will be on December 15 at 7:30 p.m. and December 16 and 17 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets in advance will be $35 and $40 on the day of the show.

To find out more information about the show check out the video above or head to Heartland Sing’s website.