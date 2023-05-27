FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Today nine parks opened their Splash Pad Water Playgrounds for the summer season throughout the Fort Wayne area.

The Splash Pads make for a good way to cool off during the hot summer days.

Here is a full list of the Splash Pads that opened today and their hours of operation:

Buckner Park 6114 Bass Road 9:00 a.m. 9:00 p.m.

Franklin School Park 1903 Saint Marys Avenue 9:00 a.m. 9:00 p.m.

Kreager Park (Taylor`s Dream) 7225 North River Road 9:00 a.m. 9:00 p.m.

McCormick Park 2300 Raymond Avenue & Holly Avenue 9:00 a.m. 9:00 p.m.

Memorial Park 2301 Maumee Avenue & Glasgow Avenue 9:00 a.m. 9:00 p.m.

Promenade Park 202 W. Superior Street 9:00 a.m. 9:00 p.m.

Robert E. Meyers Park Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd. 9:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday, on days with no scheduled events)

Shoaff Park 6401 St. Joe Road 9:00 a.m. 9:00 p.m.

Waynedale Park 2900 Koons Street & Elzey Street 9:00 a.m. 9:00 p.m.