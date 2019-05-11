Get a Wash, Give a Future fundraiser held for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Mike’s Carwash will host the 10th Annual Get a Wash, Give a Future fundraiser on Saturday, May 11 at all 24 Mike’s locations. Half the proceeds from every Ultimate and Works Wash sold go to seven local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapters.

For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been empowering children to succeed through mentorship programs. They are proof that caring role models really do make a difference.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, May 11 and don’t miss your chance to help change a child’s life for the better, forever.