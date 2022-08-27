FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get a taste of local creativity Saturday at an annual festival.

Taste of the Arts Festival is back, and you’ll be able to celebrate arts, culture, and taste all kinds of food at several locations, including the Arts Campus, Freimann Square, The Landing, and Promenade Park.

There will be many different vendors and performances throughout the day, with more than 30 nonprofits participating in the event providing interactive activities along the way.

It’s free to attend and starts at 11 a.m. Just be sure to bring money if you want to try any food.

Organizers said the best options for parking are at the Rousseau Garage between Calhoun and Clinton streets; next to Promenade Park; and the lot across from Lawton Park and Science Central just before the MLK Bridge. Limited spaces are also available behind Fort Wayne Museum of Art for accessible parking for those with mobility issues.

Main Street will be blocked off between Clinton and Lafayette streets during the festival.