ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A new program at the Allen County Public Library motivates readers of all ages to get a head start on some books before the summer.

JumpSPARK runs through the month of May, ahead of the SPARK Summer Learning Program that families enjoy each year.

Readers can track their progress and earn a free book of their choice at the end of the month, the library said. SPARK stands for science, play, art, reading, and knowledge.

“JumpSPARK acts as a bridge from the end of the school year into a summer dedicated to fun and reading,” said Marra Honeywell, the youth services manager at ACPL. “This is the perfect way to maintain critical reading skills while also giving kids the freedom to explore the world of books and learning on their own terms.”

Readers and their families can sign up at any ACPL branch, online, or by downloading the Beanstack app.