FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Village Marketplace is back this weekend with more than 100 local vendors to help shoppers get a head start on picking out the perfect holiday gifts.

Shoppers can find home decor, clothes and many other holiday-themed gifts at the SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse from 5-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

It’s the fifth year of the event. Organizers said tickets are $8 at the door, and children ages 12 and younger get in for free. “Best Kept Secret” is performing live music Friday from 6-8 p.m. There are also vendors selling food and drinks.

For those attending Friday night, new this year is a free shuttle service from the overflow parking area across the road at Burlington Coat Factory.