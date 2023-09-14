FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get gas at a discount at a station in New Haven for a few hours Friday in celebration of a milestone anniversary.

MacFood Mart at the Sunoco off SR 930 is dropping the cost of regular gasoline by 20 cents a gallon from noon to 2 p.m., organizers said in a release. The event commemorates 70 years of MacFood Mart Wayne Haven.

Representatives with organizations including Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network, HART Hope and Recovery Team, Positive Resource Connection, Connect Allen County and project.Me will be at the event. There will also be giveaways as well as a live radio broadcast with 98.9 The Bear.

Attendees can cool down with Sno Biz New Haven or get food from Same City food truck, which is providing up to 100 free boxed meals on a first-come, first-served basis.