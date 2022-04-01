FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–After two years, Fort Wayne’s annual Germanfest is back, celebrating 40 years of Fort Wayne’s German heritage from June 5-12.

This is Germanfest’s first in-person festival since 2019. Last year, festivities were muted due to the pandemic, but Germanfest officials were able to keep the festival spirit alive by offering drive-thru dinners.

Germanfest kicks off with a parade through downtown on June 8 at 5 p.m. The rest of the week is packed with various events, such as Familienfest, Wienerdog Nationals, and the Black Forest Stone Challenge taking place at Headwaters Park West on June 11.

At the festival, Chapman’s Brewing Company’s Germanfest Schwarzbier will be offered in cans and on tap. Schwarzbier is a dark or black beer with chocolate and coffee flavors that originated in Thuringia and Saxony in Germany.

For a full list of events, visit the Germanfest website.