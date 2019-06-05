Germanfest Pavilion and Beer Tent is officially open! Video

The pavilion and beer tent at Headwaters Park is officially open for Germanfest!

Germanfest is one of Fort Wayne's most popular festivals and one that many see as the kick off to summer in the city.

At 11 Wednesday morning, Mayor Tom Henry had the honor of tapping the keg to open the pavilion and beer tent at Headwaters Park.

Throughout the week, people will be flooding to headwaters park for music, dancing, food and of course beer to celebrate German culture.

Hours of the Pavilion and Beer tent:

Wednesday & Thursday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission:

2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. = $2.00

After 5:00 p.m. = $5.00



Children Under 14 Admitted Free with Parent or Guardian

All Military personnel with I.D. admitted Free of charge.

Minors must be accompanied by parent. No one under 21 permitted after 9:30 p.m.

A full schedule of events can be found at germanfest.org