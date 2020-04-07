Germanfest falls victim to coronavirus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The popular Germanfest has been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Festival organizers on Tuesday said that the Germanfest Committee decided to cancel the celebration “due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to protect the health and safety of this loyal community.” The 39th Germanfest was set for June 7-14 in downtown Fort Wayne.

As of Monday, Allen County had recorded 87 confirmed cases of the virus, with six deaths. Statewide, 5,507 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with a death toll was at 173.

Cases are rapidly growing.

Germanfest organizers said a German celebration could happen on “a smaller scale” later in the year, “as the crisis diminishes.”