GermanFest back for 2019

GermanFest in Fort Wayne started as a simple folk festival in 1981. It’s a massive week-long event with dozens of activities and hundreds of visitors.

The festival starts on June 2nd, and goes all the way until the 9th. On Sunday GermanFest starts with Gottesdienst, or German mass.

Wednesday, June 5th is the official festival tent opening. That’s when the tapping of the first keg will take place, in a ceremony at 11 a.m.

Throughout the week, traditional food and drinks will be served, like: Currywurst & Fries, Schnitzel & Fries, Oktoberfest Roast Chicken, Pretzels Baked Fresh Daily, Sauerkraut, German Potato Salad, Rotkohl (Red Cabbage), Kuchen, Sauerkraut Balls, Hot Dogs, German Roasted Almonds, Hot Wisconsin Cheese.

Admission is $2 between 2-5 p.m., and $5 after five.

See a full list of scheduled events by clicking here.

