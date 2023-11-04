FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week, the annual Christkindlmarkt returns to Fort Wayne Park Edelweiss. It’s put on by Fort Wayne’s Maennerchor and Damenchor.

Maennerchor/Damenchor President Rev. C.D. Trouten stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

The Christkindlmarkt is on Saturday, November 11 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saint Nikolaus, or Santa Claus will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for photos. Christkindlmarkt will be at Park Edelweiss which is located at 3355 Elmhurst Drive. You can click here to learn more and also learn about the annual Christmas concert.