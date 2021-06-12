German Fest held drive-thru style

The meals include a special recipe of bratwurst in a bun, traditional sauerkraut, German potato salad and apple kuchen (strudel).

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After being canceled for the second year in a row, residents can still enjoy German Fest’s food drive-thru style on Saturday.

Residents are invited to pick up a traditional German meal from noon 5 p.m.

The meals include a special recipe of bratwurst in a bun, traditional sauerkraut, German potato salad and apple kuchen (strudel).

The fest’s officials say quantities are limited, so the earlier you come, the better.

Drive thru locations will be the Fort Wayne Sport Club, at 3102 Ardmore Avenue and the Student Life Center on the Ivy Tech Community College North Campus at 3701 Dean Drive.