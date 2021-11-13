German choral group holds annual Christmas mart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s own German choir held its yearly Christmas market Saturday at the Park Edelweiss Reception Hall.

The Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor (Men’s and Women’s choir, respectively) held its 17th Annual Christmas Mart with a German flare Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The reception hall was filled with two stories of vendors selling arts, crafts, paintings, woodworking, candles, ornaments, sewn, knitted and crocheted items for gift-giving and decorations.

While shopping, the community could enjoy a lunch of German bratwurst and potato salad, and a glass of Gluhwein (hot, spiced wine). Also included was a table full of German delicacies and baked goods, and a visit from St. Nicholas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.