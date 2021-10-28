Georgetown Square holds 49th annual Trick or Treat event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Looking to have a “Safe Halloween” with your children? Georgetown Square would like to invite you to its 49th annual Trick or Treat event with Georgetown Merchants on Friday.

The annual Halloween event began in 1972 when safety was becoming an issue to young trick or treaters, Georgetown Square said. Tom Jehl, owner of Georgetown Square Shopping Center, decided to start holding a Safe Halloween night with the Georgetown Merchants.

“It was the first shopping center in the country to hold such an event and is the longest running event of its kind,” Georgetown Square said.

This year, there will be trick or treating, costume judging, prizes and more beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Schedule:

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Costume Judging by Riegel’s with judges from the library

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Trick or Treating at Georgetown businesses

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Live music from the American Legion Band playing in front of Jeff’s Coney

7 p.m.: Prizes awarded to the costume winners from Georgetown Businesses

“This fun evening is a perennial favorite of our lineup of family-friendly events and we are pleased that it benefits northeast Fort Wayne residents,” said Steve Jehl, manager of Georgetown Square.