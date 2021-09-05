Georgetown Square celebrates small businesses with new festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bringing it back to Fort Wayne was the goal at Georgetown Square on Saturday as they held the first-ever Georgetown Fest.

Full of fun for the whole family including a car show, concert and food trucks, the event was designed to give a boost to Georgetown Square businesses as they continue to be impacted by the pandemic.

“One, this is going to give an outlet for the stress everyone has had of the year we have gone through, and on the same note it’s going to give a shot of commerce to this area,” said Jon Bradshaw, owner of Household 5.

Those involved hope to turn the event into an annual festival.