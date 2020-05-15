George’s International Market temporarily closed amid virus concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — George’s International Market has been temporarily closed in an effort to keep customers and employees safe during the coronavirus threat.

In a note posted on its Facebook page, George’s said it had “made the difficult decision to temporarily close our store due to the current circumstances all of us are battling.”

The closure also impacts the adjacent Salsa Grille restaurant.

It was not clear from the note if there are active virus cases with the store’s workforce.

George’s is located at 2021 Broadway. The grocery offers a wide selection of international foods, fresh produce, meats and cheeses, along with fresh salsa, guacamole, pico de gallo and baked goods.

George’s said the closure “won’t last long” because its staff was already at work “making the necessary changes since day one of this contingency.”

“Simply put, thanks to the overwhelming support of our community over the past two months, George’s has been too busy to fully implement the necessary adjustments to ensure our environment is as safe and efficient as possible for all of us,” the note reads.

George’s asks shoppers to follow its “additional measures” when it reopens.

“We’ll be back better and stronger thanks to your continued support,” George’s said.

Below is the full letter, in English and Spanish.

George’s International Market via Facebook