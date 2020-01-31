Genova to close Fort Wayne plant, 116 jobs lost

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Genova Products, Inc., announced plans to close its Fort Wayne plant which will result in the loss of 116 jobs.

A WARN notice issued on January 28, 2020, notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry of its plans that would take place between January 28, 2020, and February 10. The notice indicated all 116 employees, including 46 truck drivers, would be separated by the end of the period.

Genova had faced various financial challenges over the past months, including being informed it was in default on its loan covenants and confirming that no additional funding would be available to continue operations, according to the release. Genova said they had been working to find another partner to help continue operations, but they had not found such a partner.

Map of Genova Product Inc. locations. (Courtesy of Genova Products Inc.)

WANE 15 previously reported that 70 employees had received a letter terminating medical insurance which left many confused and frustrated.

Genova Products, Inc., manufactures and distributes plumbing products and offers vinyl gutter, fencing, decking and railing products. According to its website, Genova has 3 manufacturing plants and 3 distribution centers in 4 states, has been in business for 55 years and is the largest supplier of plastic plumbing and building products in the U.S.A.