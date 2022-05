FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Looking for a job? General Motors is hiring.

On Thursdays, General Motors will be holding weekly job fairs beginning May 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their Fort Wayne plant at 12200 Lafayette Center Rd.

Potential employees will have on-site interviews for full-time and part-time positions as well as on-the-spot hiring. Applications can be found here.