FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An event Sunday is designed to help people connect with their Jewish roots, according to the Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society.

The organization is hosting the 4th annual open house, “Meet Your Mishpocha,” from noon to 2 p.m. at the Rifkin Campus.

This year features presentations by the executive director of the Indiana Jewish Historical Society, a genealogy librarian with the Allen County Public Library to discuss DNA research, and an archivist speaking on preservation, organizers said.

Attendees can also get guidance researching the family tree, take virtual tours of the society’s Fort Wayne Jewish Families Database, learn about the ACPL Genealogy Center, and more.

DNA kits are being given away as door prizes, organizers said.

For those who can’t attend in-person, organizers said there is an option to view the three presentations virtually.