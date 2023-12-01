FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Community gathered Friday to help unveil the transformed doors that now act as a local Retreat Center for those wanting to get away.

Friday GEN-D unveiled the new Retreat Center which offers overnight lodging for community events. The Retreat Center was formerly the dorms of Taylor University and now offers unique overnight lodging for various events from large family reunions, staff retreats and more.

The transformed dorms now feature 26 suites with a total of 56 bed, a facilitator suite, a fitness room, and common areas, GEN-D Retreat Center ensures that guests will have a rejuvenating visit.

The grand opening of the event happened at the Summit Campus, the event space featured across the parking lot of GEN-D Retreat Center. Attendees were able to participate in complimentary photos with Santa, a hot cocoa bar, and the opportunity to send letters to the North Pole.

The GEN-D Retreat Center is located at 1065 W Rudisill Boulevard in Fort Wayne. To find out more information on GEN-D and the Summit Center head to their website.