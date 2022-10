FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is the last day to search for gold at the Allen County Fairgrounds.

Three Rivers Gem & Mineral Society‘s Annual Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show is here. The event includes entertainment for all ages, with a gem sluice, fluorescent room, informative displays, mineral identification and more.

The event lasts until 5 p.m. It costs $5 to get in.

The show is presented by Three Rivers Gem & Mineral Society.