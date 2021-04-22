‘Gear-Up for Safety Program’ aims to provide safety items for families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lutheran Social Services of Indiana has launched its ‘Gear-Up for Safety Program’ which helps to provide necessary safety items to ensure homes are safe for children.

Through the Gear-Up for Safety Program, families are provided with necessary safety items, such as: Pack `N Plays, car seats, electrical outlet covers, baby locks, baby gates, carbon monoxide and smoke detectors and more.

In addition, Lutheran Social Services said staff members help with the installation of these safety items as well as provide education and training on safety topics identified by participating families.

To enroll in the program, call 260-426-3347 and ask for the Gear-Up for Safety Program. You’ll be asked a few simple questions to make sure that the Gear-Up for Safety Program can help you. Or, your referring organization can email lmartin@lssin.org.

For more information visit the Lutheran Social Services of Indiana website.