Gaslight Playhouse hosting murder mystery fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Gaslight Playhouse in Kendallville is inviting you to be part of a murder mystery. The event is a fundraiser for the playhouse.

Join them for “Murder at the Juice Joint.” The 1920s inspired murder mystery encourages you to dress your part, and figure out “whodunit.”

Ticket prices include the mystery, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres. Only 70 people will be allowed to participate in this interactive fundraiser.

The fundraiser is on Friday, March 20th. It starts at 5:30 at the McCray Mansion, 703 East Mitchell Street in Kendallville. Click here for more information.