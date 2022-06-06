FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gas in Fort Wayne has climbed to an arm and a leg per gallon. Well, almost.

The cost of a gallon of unleaded gas surged to $5.25 on Monday at stations across Fort Wayne.

Four weeks ago, stations were selling regular gas at $4.39 a gallon.

In its Monday report, GasBuddy said the nation’s average gas price climbed 26 cents from a week ago to $4.85 a gallon. The national average is up 56 cents from a month ago and $1.81 per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy said in the report that a $5 national average was all but certain.