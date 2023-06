ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A new gas station and convenience store could be coming to the western edge of Allen County.

Allen County Department of Planning Services records show plans for an 11,000-square-foot gas station and convenience store at the intersection of State Road 14 and West Hamilton Road South.

Records show the project would be completed just before March 2024.

The estimated cost of the project is $1.5 million.