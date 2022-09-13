Gas prices have tumbled but grocery prices are still high, says Rachel Blakeman, director of PFW Community Research Institute

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gas prices have plummeted since the high of five bucks a gallon a couple of months ago.

For that matter, so have diesel costs, the most likely form of energy delivering your food and other merchandise.

That’s part of the reason the rate of inflation has decreased from a high in June of 9.5% to 8.1% in August for the Midwest, lower than the national rate of inflation at 8.3%, according to the latest inflation figures supplied Tuesday by Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute (CRI). The numbers come from the Consumer Price Index.

Although interest rates have gone up and it’s expected that the Federal Reserve will soon hike those rates again by .75%, the housing market is still strong, based on the low housing inventory here, Blakeman said.

“Clearly the cost of borrowing money is going to get more expensive, Blakeman said, and “most of us are not privileged enough to purchase a home for cash, so for those who are purchasing a house or for whatever reason they need to refinance, there’s going to be an additional cost for that.”

Homeowners who purchased a residence at a 3% interest rate a year ago and are thinking of selling and moving to another home probably aren’t ready to sell “because why would you want to take that 3% rate to like 5%, 6%, 6.5%?” Blakeman said.

Apartment rates continue to increase based not only on market demand, but the cost of doing business. Apartment owners are also battling a strong wage economy which means they need to pay competitive rates to their employees, Blakeman said.

Don’t look for federal interest rates to come down as the government looks to brings inflation closer to its goal of 2% annually.

What’s fueling inflationary pressure is traditional market demand and not cheap money. Grocery prices are still high, including wheat attributed to the war in Ukraine, one of the world’s great breadbaskets, so one of the challenges is that unlike other purchases that can be delayed, everyone needs to eat, Blakeman said.

Offsetting the continued higher prices is the strong job market.

“Let’s say goods went up 8%, but you got a 20% raise in your paycheck and buying power,” Blakeman said.

“This is the second month we’ve seen inflation go down after the peak in June,” Blakeman said. “We’re hoping this is a trend that is going to continue, but we’re also know that are many market forces in play here so the possibility of inflation roaring back is not unfounded. We’re really going to have to watch and see.”

Blakeman warned there could be tough times in the future.

“The Federal Reserve has been very clear that they are looking to get this under control and they have minimal tools to do so,” she said. “More expensive money will take a while to filter through the economy and there may be some pain inflicted upon us as we go through that.”