FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With gas prices hitting highs not seen since 2008, car-reliant workers are feeling the pinch in their pay and hoping to see prices decrease soon.

Pattijae Jimerson, a drug and alcohol treatment counselor who has relied on earnings as an Uber driver for 6.5 years, only works for Uber on Friday and Saturday nights now. She’ll keep it that way until the price of a gallon of gas goes from around $4 to $2.65-$2.85, she said.

“I can only drive Friday and Saturday now because it just doesn’t make sense. It’s too high now for us to make any money, so I had to cut down the amount of time and hours I was spending. You’ve got the cost of gas. You’ve got the cost of maintenance, so with everything being up now I can only drive Friday and Saturday nights,” Jimerson explained.

“It makes it nearly impossible to drive,” Jimerson said Monday, particularly since the split with Uber went from 80/20% to about 51/49%, she said.

“With the price of repair as well as the spike in gas prices, it makes it not profitable to come out,” Jimerson said. Normally, she would drive every day, but limits it to Friday and Saturday when people who work a regular 40-hour week want to go somewhere. “It makes sense to be out there when the people’s demand is great.”

Dawn Harper has driven for Uber, Lyft, Grub Hub, Door Dash and now Insta-Kart, her employment for 2.5 years. Her gas costs have gone from about $12 a day to $20, Harper estimated, frustrated that gas prices increased “40 cents in a matter of a week or so.”

Very little is left over after paying those kind of prices for gas. Insta-Kart pays $7 an order which includes the worker doing the shopping. Any money is made from tips which Harper says has made many people leave.

“We work for tips just like waitresses and everybody else,” said Harper who fills between three and five deliveries a day.

Both Jimerson and Harper think investors and suppliers are taking advantage of the situation to hike gas prices.

“With the war, they’re taking advantage,” said Harper who is afraid prices could go as high as $7 a gallon after seeing the prices skyrocket in Claifornia. “I don’t know if I’d still be working with that.”

“I I know we can do better for the consumer. U.S. citizens, we should not have to bear the cost of everything going on in the world,” Jimerson said.