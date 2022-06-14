FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked the public to avoid the area around South Bridge Apartments in south Fort Wayne due to a “high pressure gas leak.”

Police said the gas leak occurred in the area of Bridgeway Dr. and Phoenix Parkway, behind the Public Safety Academy and the Southtown Centre shopping center. A tractor hit an above ground gas line, police said.

The Public Safety Academy, Frontier, and home in the area have been evacuated.

“Community safety is a top priority while the gas leak is being addressed,” FWPD said in a news release.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department and and NIPSCO were at the scene “working on the problem,” police said.

Residents were asked to use an alternate route around the area.