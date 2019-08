NIPSCO and Fort Wayne Fire crews work a gas leak along Constitution Drive on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gas leak forced an evacuation and a road closure on Fort Wayne’s west side.

Police were called around 2 p.m. to the 6100 block of Constitution Drive, off Getz Road. A NIPSCO representative told WANE 15 that a gas line was struck in the area.

It’s not clear what happened.

NIPSCO said one building was evacuated and crews were working to shut off the gas.

Constitution Drive has been closed to traffic.