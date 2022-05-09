FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The cost of a gallon of gasoline has climbed even higher in Fort Wayne.

Numerous stations around the city reported regular gas at $4.39 a gallon Monday, after hovering around $4.15 lately.

The BP at Jefferson Boulevard and Covington Road advertises regular gas for $4.39 a gallon on Monday, May 9, 2022.

The Shell at State Boulevard and Hobson Road advertises regular gas for $4.29 a gallon on Monday, May 9, 2022.

The Lassus at State Boulevard and Clinton Street advertises regular gas for $4.39 a gallon on Monday, May 9, 2022.

The BP at Jefferson Boulevard and Clay Street advertises regular gas for $4.39 a gallon on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Gas prices have climbed steadily the last few months. In early March, the price at the pumped hit $4.25 a gallon for regular unleaded, but fell to below $4 a gallon a short time later before prices climbed back up.

GasBuddy said Monday that the nation’s average gas price has risen for the third straight week, up to $4.31 per gallon. The national average is up 19.6 cents from a month ago, GasBuddy said.

GasBuddy blamed the most recent climb on the EU plan to sanction Russian oil.