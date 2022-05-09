FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The cost of a gallon of gasoline has climbed even higher in Fort Wayne.
Numerous stations around the city reported regular gas at $4.39 a gallon Monday, after hovering around $4.15 lately.
Gas prices have climbed steadily the last few months. In early March, the price at the pumped hit $4.25 a gallon for regular unleaded, but fell to below $4 a gallon a short time later before prices climbed back up.
GasBuddy said Monday that the nation’s average gas price has risen for the third straight week, up to $4.31 per gallon. The national average is up 19.6 cents from a month ago, GasBuddy said.
GasBuddy blamed the most recent climb on the EU plan to sanction Russian oil.