FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The cost of gas was expected to increase after Russia invaded Ukraine this week.

It’s happened in Fort Wayne.

Many stations around Fort Wayne have hiked the price of regular fuel to $3.59 a gallon.

The price of gas is $3.59 a gallon at the Marathon at Hillegas and Butler roads.

The price of gas is $3.59 a gallon at the BP at Jefferson Boulevard and Covington Road.

Other stations around the city have not raised their prices yet. Click here to find the stations with the lowest costs, according to GasBuddy.