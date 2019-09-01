Gas City police ask for help in finding missing 10-year-old girl

GAS CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Gas City are asking for help in finding a 10-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday evening.

In a Facebook post, the Gas City Police Department said Skylea Carmack was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East South D Street in Gas City.

Skylea is described as 5′ tall and weighs roughly 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with Mario and Luigi on it and black pants.

Gas City police ask that if you have any information related to Skylea’s whereabouts to please contact them at 765-674-2278.