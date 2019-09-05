Gas City mourns murdered child with candlelight vigil

GAS CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Skylea Carmack was not necessarily known to everyone in her community before her death, but now they are doing everything they can to honor her memory and show that Skylea was loved.

The same day her body was found, the Gas City community crowded together in front of the city library to mourn and celebrate Skylea’s life. After days of searching for her, they now find themselves searching for answers on why her life ended the way it did.

“She’s a sweetie,” said Paula Smith, who works with Skylea’s grandmother. “Beautiful smile, beautiful eyes. She’s a good little girl. I just would’ve never thought someone could take a child’s life, especially in a tight community that we are in.”

The vigil was put together in a matter of hours by people at WMTV Channel 27. One of the organizers, Christy Bernardin, said that while the community has been a great source of support for the family, life in Gas City will be forever changed by Skylea’s death, and she urged people look out for other children in the community.

“I think we wanted a different outcome,” said Bernardin. “It didn’t happen that way, but this community has stepped up. They stepped up. We’re all going to watch everybody’s kids in this community a little better, and if you see something, if you know something that doesn’t feel right, please, please, please find somebody. We don’t want this outcome ever again.”

Donations were collected at the vigil to help the family cover the cost of Skylea’s funeral. The money will be sent once the family picks a funeral home. Two cemetery plots were also donated to the family so that they could have a choice of where to bury her.