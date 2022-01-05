Gary Snyder enters Democratic primary in Indiana 3rd Congressional district

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a press release, Gary Snyder announced Wednesday he is running for the Democratic nomination for Indiana’s Third Congressional District. Snyder is President of the Indiana Talks Network and publisher of The SnydeReport. The release says he is running to “make a difference for residents of Northeast Indiana in Washington and to make the federal government work for all of us.”

“I am choosing the tragic anniversary of the January 6th assault on the Capital as a backdrop for our campaign. Jim (Banks) pushed conspiracy theories and lies that directly led to the attacks, and for that, he should be held responsible,” Snyder commented in the release.

“Let’s also remember Jim Banks has abandoned the Third District long ago as he sets his political ambitions to higher office. Jim has abandoned the farmer in Huntington that needs expanded broadband to operate the ever evolving technology needed for today’s agriculture by voting against a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Jim abandoned the police officer on the beat in Bluffton by voting against millions of dollars for police departments in the Third District that was part of the American Rescue Plan. Jim abandoned the middle-class family in Angola that depends on the child tax credit check they received each month to help pay the rent and utilities,” said Snyder. “Jim’s political ambitions are extreme and do not include limiting insulin costs at $35 for the diabetic in Auburn, offering home health care for the elderly couple in Ft. Wayne so they can stay in their home, or so every child in Columbia City has access to universal Pre-K. As your next Congressman, my commitment will be to serve all residents of the Third District,” Snyder added.

For nearly 4 years, Gary hosted The Gary Snyder Show on WBAT in Marion and later on WOWO in Ft. Wayne.

Snyder has over 12 years of experience in the financial services industry where he worked as an active trader, financial advisor, supervising principal and was responsible for designing strategies to combat money laundering.

Gary served his country in the United States Army and National Guard as a light infantryman and Military Police. He remains active in support of various initiatives to support active duty and retired military personnel.

Snyder has been married to his wife Pepper for 26 years. They are the proud parents of seven children and five grandchildren. Continuing their commitment to make a difference, the Snyders have has also served as foster parents for some of Huntington’s most vulnerable children.

More information is available at snyderforcongress.com.