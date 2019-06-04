Garry Hamilton, former FWPD chief, retires Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved FILE - Garry Hamilton [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Former Fort Wayne Police Chief Garry Hamilton has retired.

The department said Hamilton retired Monday after more than 24 years of service.

"We wish (Hamilton) well in all his future endeavors and thank him for his service," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Hamilton was named police chief in 2014, replacing Rusty York on a campaign to reduce violent crime and gang activity in the city. In his first year as the city's top officer, homicides in Fort Wayne fell from a then-record-high 42 in 2013 to the lowest figure in the last 20 years, 14, in 2014.

Hamilton stepped down as chief in February 2016, though, to make way for current chief Steve Reed. After, Hamilton served as deputy chief of the northeast division and led the department's community relations division.